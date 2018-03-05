On Wednesday, March 28, 43North will be hosting a live edition of its scheduled podcast series. Members of the community are invited to come listen to Iba Masood (CEO of TARA, the Intelligent Product Builder), as she discusses her work in the field of artificial intelligence. Masood, a YCombinator alum, is also a 2017 43North winner. She is considered a leading mind in her field, and has garnered the respect of top minds in the world of artificial intelligence (AI). Masood has amassed a litany of awards and honors, including recently being awarded Forbes 30 under 30, for the 2018 list, under the field of Enterprise Technology.
“In August 2017, Masood became a permanent resident of the United States, through the EB-1A award, which presents individuals of outstanding ability with the green card. She is also a past winner of the MIT Global Business Plan competition, and a recipient of the UN ITU Young Innovator’s Award. Iba has been featured in TechCrunch, Wired and Huffington Post for her work in algorithmic pre-screening mechanisms for recruiting, and is passionate about machine learning in the world of work. She has spent the last seven years building mechanisms for pre-screening and project deployment in software, for hundreds of enterprise customers. Iba is the youngest winner of the Cartier Women’s Initiative Award, and has an undergraduate degree in Finance from the American University of Sharjah, graduating magna cum laude at the age of 19. She has also previously worked at McKinsey & Co, and GE.”
43North Podcast Live featuring Iba Masood
March 28, 2018
6pm
43North incubator – 640 Ellicott Street | Suite 108 | Buffalo NY
This event is free but space is limited so people are encouraged to reserve their seats now
Food and drink provided