360 VR Camera and Drone Footage Combine to Capture a Different Kind of Natural Beauty

Check out this whimsical and fun video of Glen Falls, located in Williamsville, NY. Only 45 seconds long, this brief and beautifully odd video is the most recent collaboration between producer Buffalo Branded and Alex Enser Photography. Music provided by Enjeii. Video footage was captured using YI 360 VR camera and DJI Phantom drone.

 

Excited to see what this crew does next. In the meantime, click here to check out some of what Alex Enser’s wesbite refers to as their “Urban Decor” photography, and here for some truly beautiful and haunting views of the Queen City.

