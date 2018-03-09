Today marks the start of the 33rd Buffalo International Jewish Film Festival. This unique festival is dedicated to films that revolve around Jewish culture. Films feature Jewish filmmakers, producers, directors, etc., while appealing to a diverse community of film lovers. The films can also be about the Jewish experience.
Through the power of exceptional world-class cinema, the festival aspires to convey the diversity of Jewish experience while recognizing the commonality of Jewish values.
“In the coming edition, the Festival endeavors to take viewers to a place not visited before – India. And not once, but twice! India provides the backdrop for two extraordinary documentaries. Israeli filmmaker Jonatan Nir’s My Hero Brother is a heartwarming adventure which shows how a group of young adults strengthen family bonds with their Down syndrome siblings by hiking together in the Himalayas. Meanwhile, Australian director Danny Ben Moshe reveals the surprising connection between Bombay’s best known worldwide industry and one of India’s tiniest minority, the Jewish community, in Shalom Bollywood.
“Additionally, the Festival features films produced in Denmark and Hungary, with others partially-produced in Sweden, Poland, and Austria. One of the Israeli feature films marks the directorial debut of Natalie Portman, which she also stars in, while a film from the United States is made entirely in Yiddish!” – Michael Silverman, Film Festival chair
33rd Buffalo International Jewish Film Festival
See 2018 films and trailers| Also see film schedule (one week)
All films are screened at Dipson Theater, 3500 Main Street, Buffalo, NY 14226
Lead image: The Testament