Buffalo Beer Goddesses (BBG) is hosting its second annual Buffalo Beer Prom on Saturday, June 9. The annual fundraiser is a way for BBG to raise funds for its Cicerone Scholarship for Women. This year’s event will be held at Lakeward Spirits in the Barrel Factory – a location that is quickly becoming one of the hottest venues in town. Tickets for the Beer Prom go on sale today.
“As the newest co-chair for the Buffalo Beer Goddesses, I am really excited for everyone to join us for our 2nd annual Buffalo Beer Prom,” says Danielle Potts, Co-Chair of the Buffalo Beer Goddesses. “After selling out last year and the enthusiastic feedback received from our attendees, we have been working to make the event even better for 2018.”
Guests at the Beer Prom will be treated to a number of local brews from breweries around the region, including selections from the resident brewery at the Barrel factory, Pressure Drop Brewing Company.
Ticket price includes two drink tickets hors d’oeuvres, and catered dinner by Buffalo’s Best Cucina (also in the Barrel Factory), dancing, a post-prom goody bag, and photo-booth. Attendees to the prom are requested to dress in prom attire, which makes for a heck of a lot mote fun!
2nd Annual Buffalo Beer Prom
Saturday, June 9, 2018
7pm until midnight
21 and older