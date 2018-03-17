2018 Preservation Award Winners

Preservation Buffalo Niagara has announced the winners for the 2018 Preservation Awards. There will be a celebration at The Saturn Club on May 22. The group of winners has proven to go beyond the regular call of duty to preserve the integrity of Buffalo’s historic buildings and neighborhoods. The winners are as follows:
- Project of Distinction: Hotel Henry at the Richardson Olmsted Campus
- Outstanding Commercial Project: Evergreen Lofts
- Outstanding Commercial Project: The Sinclair
- Outstanding Residential Project: Harmony House, 3 St. John’s Place
- Neighborhood Conservation: Town of Amherst Intensive Survey
- Preservation Craft: Millwork Restoration at Frank Lloyd Wright’s Martin House
- Outstanding Personal Contribution: Veronica Hemphill-Nichols
- Education, Outreach, and Planning: Michigan Street African American Heritage Corridor
- Public Art and Landscape: Olmsted Parks Conservancy
- Stewardship: The Robert Coles House, 321 Humboldt Parkway
In recent years, we have learned that Buffalo’s strong future depends on its ability to preserve its past. Congratulations to all of the winners that continue to act as excellent stewards for this city, and the region.