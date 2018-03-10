The waterfront needs a public market. There have been talks, for years, about creating one, at locations such as the DL&W Terminal (no brainer) or under The Skyway at Canalside. The greatest cities in the world have public markets at their central core. People flock to these markets, when done right. A lot of thought must go into their formations. From building design, to enticing a wide array of tenants, to public transportation, the markets need to be well planned, and well run.

Coming up in June of 2019, the 10th International Public Markets Conference is taking place in London, UK. Buffalo should send a representative to this three day event, to see what other marketeers from around the world are orchestrating. I am sure that the right person attending this conference would glean vital information that could then be used to ensure that Buffalo’s future public market will be the best possible. These types of conferences would not exist, if people did not attend them. So, who is attending them? Representatives from cities all around the world, of course. People who want to learn about the ins and outs of creating and maintaining inspirational markets. Is Buffalo sending a representative? That remains to be seen.

Hopefully, this conference is on the radar of the decision makers at the Erie Canal Harbor Development Corporation (ECHDC). By sending one representative to London for three days, Buffalo could reap rewards for years to come.

Project for Public Spaces is pleased to announce that London, UK, has been selected as the host city for the 10th International Public Markets Conference, which will take place June 6-8, 2019. Co-hosted with the Mayor of London, this 3-day event will convene over 300 leaders in public markets from across the globe, as well as strategic partners in the fields of public health, community development, food systems, and social policy. Read the full announcement here, and be sure to visit the conference website!