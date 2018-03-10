When you look at a book, do you get hungry? If you attend Western New York Book Arts Center’s annual Edible Book Festival, then chances are you’re going to want to taste every book that you come across. That’s because book/bakers/artists spend countless hours preparing edible books that are exhibited, documented, and then consumed.
This annual international event is a great way to celebrate books in a way that is completely different. The book creations are like nothing that you have ever seen. Each of the books is ranked by local celebrity judges and artist/chefs, which means that the most delightful edible books will rise to the top. Categories include most book-like, best tasting, and most creative. And new to this year’s event is a People’s Favorite Award. There are separate categories for kids and adults.
This is a family friendly event like no other. Come check out the latest and greatest entries, while sampling some astounding and delicious selections. Also be sure to participate in a letterpress demo, and maybe even screenprint your own commemorative t-shirt. There’s so much to see and do – be sure to take it all in, but don’t overdo it, as it does get tempting to sample volumes!
10th Annual Edible Book Festival (WNYBAC)
Saturday, March 31, 2018
3:00pm – 6:00pm
Western New York Book Arts Center | 468 Washington Street | Buffalo, NY 14203
General admission is $5 ($3 for members of WNYBAC). Children under 5 are FREE. Edible Book Chefs receive two free admissions. Tickets available at the door.
All proceeds from ticket sales, entry fees, and basket raffles go towards ongoing programming at the WNY Book Arts Center, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization.