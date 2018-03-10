10th Annual Edible Book Fest at WNYBAC This Saturday

The Western New York Books Arts Center’s 10th annual Edible Book Festival will take place this Saturday, March 31st, from 3:00-6:00pm.

International Edible Book Festivals take place on or around April Fool’s Day every year throughout the world. This event is family friendly and invites participants to to create edible versions of their favorite books that are exhibited, documented, and then consumed. Creations are ranked by local celebrity judges, and chefs are awarded with prizes donated from local businesses around Buffalo. All proceeds from ticket sales, entry fees, and basket raffles go towards ongoing programming at the WNY Book Arts Center, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization.

Children are encouraged to enter, as there are separate categories for kids and adults. Creations will be judged in the categories of Best Book, Best Tasting, Most Creative, and, new this year, People’s Favorite, where all guests get to vote on their favorite creations. Once all prizes are awarded, we eat our words! Everyone is invited to enjoy the edible creations after judging takes place.

WNY Book Arts Center will also offer an edible craft, letterpress demo, 50/50 raffle, and a chance for participants to screen print their own commemorative t-shirt at the event.

General admission is $5.00 at the door, and $3.00 for WNYBAC members. Children under 5 are free. All Edible Book chefs receive two free admissions. Registration for submissions is open, and you can register your Edible Book anytime before Friday, March 30th at 11:59pm.