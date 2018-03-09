Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced the ribbon cutting for The Lofts at University Heights. The $16 million project repurposed a vacant 73,000-square-foot public school building into 44 loft apartments.
Vacant for nearly a decade, the former Buffalo public school has been transformed by CB EMMANUEL into desirable housing units with easy access to public transportation. The Lofts, located at 91 Lisbon Avenue, include a mix of one-and two-bedroom loft-style units, including two two-floor units, and a small community room for tenants. There are also 59 parking spaces on the site.
“Buffalo is undergoing a true renaissance as abandoned buildings are transformed into new housing and new opportunities,” Governor Cuomo said. “The Lofts at University Heights adds to this momentum, helping to strengthen the city’s neighborhoods by providing quality housing for the residents of Buffalo.”
The Lofts at University Heights received a $2 million Better Buffalo Fund Loan for costs related to construction and renovation of the school. The initiative has awarded more than $20 million to 35 projects. These projects are renovating more than 450 residential units and more than 190,000 square-feet of store front and commercial space, while also leveraging over $223 million in private investment in the City of Buffalo. Round three applications are now being reviewed and awards will be announced this spring.
“The Lofts at University Heights demonstrates the importance of public private partnerships in revitalizing neighborhoods. This project would not have been possible without an active and engaged Block Club and our city and state government partners who are committed to supporting high quality affordable housing in the city of Buffalo,” said Ben Upshaw, Principal, CB EMMANUEL.
Carmina Wood Morris is project architect and R&P Oak Hill served as general contractor.