On Friday, February 23 Western New York Mountain Bicycling Association (WNYMBA) will host its annual February Beer Release Fundraiser. The fundraiser is held to raise money for WNYMBA’s trail advocacy efforts. The association was one of the leading advocates for the new cycling course set to be built at the Outer Harbor (see here).

Now’s your chance to get to know this group a little better. The event will kick off with a ride from Campus Wheelworks on Elmwood Avenue, if the weather cooperates. Cyclists will venture to Flying Bison Brewing Company, where they will partake in a new beer unveiling – “Chain Suck Sour”. It’s time to cycle, drink beer, eat pizza (and salads), and raise money for a bike-worthy cause. Here are the details:

$20 will get you two beer tickets, pizza, salads, and access to all of the raffles (with amazing prizes) and drawings. Tickets Available at the door. The crew will also be giving away Growler Fat Bike Frames ($700 value) – thanks to Willo “Wheels” Glynn from Growler Cycles! Come on out – you’ll be the first to enjoy this new beer custom made for the club, win great prizes, and get ready for cycling season to begin. If the weather cooperates, we’ll meet at Campus Wheelworks on Elmwood for a ceremonial ride to the event. Revelry will start at 6:00.

WNYMBA February Beer Release Fundraiser

Friday, February 23, 2018

6:30 PM – 9:30 PM

Flying Bison Brewing Company | 840 Seneca Street | Buffalo, New York 14210

See Facebook event