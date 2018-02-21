Wine on Ice at The Buffalo Curling Club’s Olympic Open House

Buffalo Curling Club is opening its doors to the public this Saturday, February 24, from 10am to 4pm. The open house is being sponsored by The Buffalo Curling Club and Ten Thousand Vines Inc. This is the perfect opportunity to check out The Buffalo Curling Club’s new indoor facility on Buffalo China Road (learn more). On that day, visitors will be able to “Try for $5”, which will get them out on the “sheet” (or ice) to test their hand at delivering a rock down the ice. There will be food trucks on hand, as well as a wine tasting, and raffles.
This is a big day for the sport of curling in Buffalo. Fe people thought that this city would have such an amazing indoor facility at this point in time. But thanks to the game taking off at RiverWorks and Canalside, the popularity of the sport has reached epic proportions, and continues to grow.
For more information on the curling demonstrations, you can visit www.facebook.com/
To learn more about The Buffalo Curling Club, visit their website, or check them out on Facebook.
It’s time to start curling!
Call/Text: 716.464.CURL (2875)
Email: BuffaloCurlingClub@Live.com
Instagram: BuffaloCurlingClub