“What Does it Take to Design a Super Bowl Stadium?”

If and when Buffalo gets a new Bills stadium, there are a lot of aspects to think about aside from the perfect location. A Buffalo Rising reader has passed along an article that was recently posted on archdaily.com that discusses the varied implications when designing a stadium.
The article features the brand new US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, which is where the Super Bowl is set to be played. The stadium was designed to withstand nature’s elements, including snow, which, as it turns out, was no easy feat. There’s also an interesting ‘back and forth’ in regard to the pros and cons of incorporating a retractable roof, as opposed to simply creating a brilliant natural light source by opting for an ETFE roof, which is the direction the architects went.
The article delves into what it took to see the stadium to completion. So, what did it take to build a state of the art stadium that will accommodate 70, 000 football fans this weekend? Check out the article to find out.