“What Does it Take to Design a Super Bowl Stadium?”

Join Buffalo Rising and Torn Space Theater for an exclusive* performance of “Far Away,” Written by Caryl Churchill // Directed by Dan Shanahan on Saturday, February 17, 2018 // 7:00 p.m. @

612 Fillmore, Buffalo, NY

$40 per person, includes one ticket to Torn Space Theater’s production of Far Away on February 17, one drink ticket at the Adam Mickiewicz Library & bar as well as light Eastern European hors d’oeuvres such as locally made pierogi. A pre-show introduction to the performance will be made by Artistic Director Dan Shanahan.

*The February 17 reception is​ exclusive to Buffalo Rising readers.

(The show runs from February 16 – March 11, 2018).

// DESCRIPTION

Torn Space Theater returns to the great theatrical canon with a new interpretation of a contemporary work by the renowned British playwright, Caryl Churchill. In this play, first produced in 2000, a young girl witnesses a disturbing act, grows up to become a hatmaker, and marries a soldier- but nothing is quite what it seems in Far Away. Caryl Churchill brings her minimalist sensibility to a future world where all people, animals, and natural elements have taken sides in a perpetual war. While the loyalties are fragile, the constants in this dark existence are fear, innocence, and the consistent work for the milliner.

// ABOUT TORN SPACE THEATER

Torn Space Theater offers both original drama and new interpretations of existing plays in collaboration with local actors, composers, sculptors, video artists and designers. Torn Space Theater Company resides in the Adam Mickiewicz Library & Dramatic Circle, a nonprofit private club founded in 1895, which is located on Fillmore Avenue in Buffalo’s eastside. The private club is the oldest Polish American organization in Western New York and is the oldest surviving Polish library in Buffalo. Artistic Director, Dan Shanahan and associate director, Melissa Meola, won the 2017 Artie Award for “Best Direction of a Play – the Collection.” The theater was nominated in four additional categories. In 2016, they established RESPONSE Festival as a source of internationally acclaimed contemporary performance.