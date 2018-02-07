Welcome to TangoSphere

The tango dance scene has been growing in Buffalo for years. At the same time, there has not been a dedicated Argentine tango dance studio… until now. Tango enthusiast Ekaterina Klepikova recently founded TangoSphere at Movement 716 Dance Studio, 3111 Delaware Avenue, where she is director, and instructor. According to Klepikova, this is the only dance studio dedicated to the art of tango in NYS, outside of NYC.

“Our mission is to promote and preserve the art of Argentine tango in Buffalo, NY the way it is seen, danced and taught in Buenos Aires, as well as to cultivate opportunities for Argentine tango in the Buffalo area through inclusive educational and social events connecting the tango community to the broader Buffalo community and bringing dance, music, and culture to the young, the elderly, and the public at large,” said Klepikova, who was born and raised in Russia, before moving to Buffalo, upon which time she helped to start the Argentine Tango Club at the University at Buffalo.

Klepikova also says that the art of the dance can help to influence people outside of the studio. “Our focus is to improve peoples’ lives in their emotional, physical and psychological spheres by sharing tango in its original form: through the understanding of the music, communication with the partner, practicing the movement through the cultural and social aspects.”

Another interesting aspect of the tango dance is the ability for anyone to learn the movements. “The effectiveness and professionalism of our team of instructors will help to start dancing even those who believe that they cannot dance. Our lessons are built with consideration of the laws of biomechanics as well as individual abilities. This approach allows to remove motor and mental patterns, improve posture and flexibility, which extends youth and creates a feeling of flight. We want our students to experience an enjoyable way of learning and dancing tango,” Klepikova shared.

Now, it’s up to you to get off the couch and get dancing! Don’t be nervous – there are a number of different classes that you can take, explained Klepikova. “We offer weekly Argentine tango classes from complete beginner to advanced level, special seminars with guest instructors, host practice sessions and social events, called milongas, providing for social dancers of all levels high-quality music and welcoming atmosphere.”

To learn more, visit TangoSphere online. You can also follow the latest tango adventures on Facebook.

TangoSphere | Movement 716 Dance Studio | 3111 Delaware Avenue | (716) 545-6885