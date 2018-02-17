Walden/Bailey Retail Building Planned

The owner of Signature Apparel and Footwear is proposing a retail plaza addition at the northwest corner of Walden and Bailey avenues. Ahmed F. Mohamed needs a variance to setbacks (61 feet setback requested – Zero feet allowed) and parking layout (no parking allowed on corner side yards).
Mohamed is proposing a 5,720 sq.ft. addition to the north of his store than occupies a former drug store. The addition shows four storefronts and adds 16 parking spaces to the site.
Dean Architect is designing the project and Lamparelli Construction will oversee the work. The owner didn’t see a need to hire a landscape architect.
The Zoning Board of Appeals will review the proposal next Wednesday.