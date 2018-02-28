Virtual Tour of Central Rock Buffalo!

A couple of days ago, BRO posted on Central Rock Gym coming to The Cooperage (see here). Since that time, a number of new images of the interior of the facility, and a virtual tour, have been released, which show the massive nature of the bouldering walls. The climbing complex is called “Walltopia”.
There are also various other fitness elements:
The 21,000 square foot facility will feature a climbing gym with 300 linear feet of bouldering walls (up to 45 feet in height), a dedicated kid’s climbing zone, and a work-out area with state of the art cardio machines: treadmills, ellipticals, spinners, rowers, step mills, and weight stations. Yoga and fitness classes will also be a mainstay at the facility.
Check out the virtual tour below:
Follow Central Rock Buffalo on Facebook.