Video: Hearts For Rosie Robinson

A ‘life’s journey’ documentary has been made that chronicles the life of Rosie Robinson, who spent her early years as a sharecropper in Athens, Alabama (1933), before heading north to Buffalo, NY.

The documentary short has been produced by Unity Church of Buffalo – a church where Robinson has been a member since 1985.

The purpose of the video is to show Robinson’s pilgrimage, from working long days in the fields, to making her way to Buffalo – to find a better life with her children, away from her abusive husband.

The video, titled, “Hearts for Rosie Robinson”, was filmed and edited by Unity Buffalo’s Media Specialist Kelly Murphy. The film premiered during a church service that was dedicated to Robinson, who is still an active member of the church.

“Rosie’s story is black history, but it is also American history. Her life embodies so much of the good and bad that typify the 20th century African-American experience, from struggle to opportunity, and yet she exudes a kindhearted serenity that, in light of her story, is truly awe-inspiring. Rosie’s ability to make a new life for herself is not just a testament to her strength and perseverance; it is also a result of the incremental advancements in civil rights and social justice that were ongoing throughout her lifetime, in the service of racial and gender equality. We encourage everyone reading this to watch the video and consider passing it on, and helping to tell her important story.” – Unity Church of Buffalo

For more information: www.unitybuffalo.org