Valentine’s Pop-up at Horsefeathers Market

If you’re still looking for a unique Valentine’s gift for your significant other, family members or friends, the Horsefeathers Winter Market will be hosting a special small business pop-up market this weekend.

The event will take place on Saturday, February 10 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at 346 Connecticut Street. The market’s permanent vendors will be joined by 10 visiting pop-up vendors.

For more information on Saturday’s event, check out the Facebook page

