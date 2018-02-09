Valentine’s Pop-up at Horsefeathers Market

If you’re still looking for a unique Valentine’s gift for your significant other, family members or friends, the Horsefeathers Winter Market will be hosting a special small business pop-up market this weekend.
The event will take place on Saturday, February 10 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at 346 Connecticut Street. The market’s permanent vendors will be joined by 10 visiting pop-up vendors.
Featured Pop-Up Vendors:
- Rusterior – functional screen printed apparel
- Fern Croft – floral products
- Love By Bean – fun and colorful seed bombs to throw and grow
- West Side Stitchery – crocheted apparel
- Buffalo Barkery – featuring Valentine’s Day goodies for your pets, along with homemade dog biscuits
- Nickel City Designs – Buffalo themed gifts and apparel
- Rust Belt Threads – vintage clothing, barware and home décor
- Mermaid & Weasel – unique and quirky homemade gifts
- Second Floor Paper Shop– handmade greeting cards and paper goods
- Meraki Jewelry Design– one-of-a-kind jewelry
Permanent Vendors:
- Lait Cru Brasserie
- Nickel City Cheese & Mercantile
- Good Neighbors Credit Union
- The Mane Room
- Blueprint Design Studio
- Buffalo Cake Pops – featuring Valentine’s Day cake pop and cookie gift sets
- The Rogue Cellar – featuring special pop tarts filled with chocolate fudge
Market Vendors:
- Blue Table Chocolates – gourmet truffles
- Reach Organics – chocolate bark with seeds, nuts & spices & granola
- Green Heron Growers – meat, mushrooms, produce and eggs from Plato Dale
- Rooted Locally – microgreens
- Thinking Elvish Fantasy Chocolate – vegan, gluten-free chocolate
- The Baker’s Daughter – vegan, gluten-free donuts, cupcakes, cookies, and breads
- Overwinter Coffee – pour over coffee and beans
- Pure Peru in Buffalo – Peruvian fare including ceviche, tamales, and pastelillos
- Pastry by Camille – French macarons
- The Naked Soaps– natural, handmade soaps
For more information on Saturday’s event, check out the Facebook page.