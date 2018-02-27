Urgent Matter: West Valley Clean Up

Back in June of 2013, Orlando C. Monaco submitted an article to BRO pointing out the potential dangers of the West Valley Nuclear Waste Facility, which is located 30 minutes south of Buffalo. In the article, Monaco discussed the hazards of the high and low level nuclear waste disposal site. Monaco spelled out the dangers, by saying:

“It would be wishful thinking that an environmental threat such as this could somehow be contained and remain somewhat localized but the paths of these contaminants have been detected in trace amounts in waterways from Buttermilk and Cattaraugus Creek in Cattaraugus County all the way to the lower Niagara River delta into Lake Ontario in Lewiston NY. The long term prospects for the West Valley nuclear waste site are even more troublesome; with every passing year the natural forces of erosion increase the probability of a major release of radioactive contamination. If such an event were ever to occur the environmental impact would be devastating with radioactive contamination potentially spreading to Cattaraugus Creek, Lake Erie, Niagara River and eventually Lake Ontario.”

Now GrowWNY, and others, are demanding a full cleanup of the site –

“We have an opportunity to prevent a catastrophic event in our region – the possible contamination of our water and our Lake with nuclear waste. This situation could result from the combination of having a nuclear waste site in our region coupled with the new intensity of severe storms resulting from climate destabilization. Join us on March 1 to learn more about the situation, and on March 19, 20, 21 for the Environmental Impact Statement Scoping Hearings. Information below:

ALAN LOCKWOOD, MD

Professor Emeritus of Neurology University at Buffalo

Senior Scientist Physicians for Social Responsibility

Presentation followed by Panel Discussion to learn how to make comments at EIS Scoping Hearings



Thursday, March 1, 2018

Burchfield Penney Art Center at 7:00 PM

1300 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo — across from Albright Knox Art Gallery

West Valley Scoping meetings for the Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement (SEIS) Final Decisions on Disposition of Nuclear Waste at West Valley Nuclear Waste Site:

“Scoping” is done to get public input on what the whole Environmental Impact Statement should cover and include. Scoping determines the outline for what will be covered and considered in the Environmental Impact Statement leading to the final decisions on cleanup of the site.

The Department of Energy and NYSERDA are holding SCOPING HEARINGS March 19, 20, and 21, 2018 to determine what will happen to the radioactive waste buried at West Valley.

Monday, March 19, 2018, from 6:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

West Valley Volunteer Hose Company, Inc., Firemen’s Memorial Hall and Training

9091 Route 240, West Valley, NY 14171, in the Main Hall



Tuesday, March 20, 2018, from 6:00p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Erie Community College, City Campus, Post Office Building

121 Ellicott Street, Buffalo, NY 14203, in the Minnie Gillette Auditorium

Wednesday, March 21, 2018, from 6:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Seneca Nation of Indians Cattaraugus Council Chambers

12837 Route 438, Irving, NY 14081

People must register to speak by contacting the DOE Document Manager, Martin Krentz by phone at 716-942-4007 or by email at martin.krentz@emcbc.doe.gov

Everyone is encouraged to speak at these meetings for just 5 minutes.

Written comments will also be accepted at these meetings. There will be a total of 60 days for public comments on the Scope for the Supplemental EIS — 60 days from the date of the notice Feb. 21, 2018 in Federal Register is April 23, 2018 — comment deadline.

