Toutant Hosts Annual Lundi Gras Celebration

If there was ever a place to celebrate the festivities that surround Mardi Gras, in Buffalo, it would have to be Toutant. On Monday, February 12, Toutant will be rolling out the purple, gold, and green carpet for guests who will be attending their annual Lundi Gras Celebration. If you can’t wait for Fat Tuesday to come around, then Lundi Gras (French for “Fat Monday”) is the perfect recipe for your New Orleans style cravings.
The traditional Mardi Gras eve party is a great way to kick off the pending festivities. On that day, Toutant will feature French Quarter drink specials, signature hurricanes, a rendition of the tropical isle “Hand Grenade” style cocktail of Bourbon Street, Mardi Gras fare (starring red beans and rice, crawfish étouffée, filé gumbo), King Cake (lead image – a cinnamon brioche bread), and traditional Mardi Gras beads.
Revelers are encouraged to get dresses up in festive regalia. The better the outfit, the more beads will be lavished upon thee.
Toutant’s Annual Lundi Gras Celebration
Monday, February 12, 2018
5 PM – 12 AM
5 pm till 10pm for a la carte, and 10pm till 12 am for bar snack menu
Toutant | 437 Ellicott Street | Buffalo, New York 14203