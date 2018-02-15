Tim Hortons Proposed for South Buffalo Site

7860 Transit Road, Inc. is seeking City-approvals to demolish an existing structure at 2200 South Park Avenue and construct a 1,776 sq.ft. Tim Hortons restaurant with a drive-thru. The building has been owned by Sommer & Sons Printing since 1975 and will become vacant in the near future. It is located at the northeast corner of Okell Street and requires a stack of variances: Drive-thru not permitted in Zone; deficient in front and corner side build-to percentage; deficient in building height, deficient in front and corner side façade transparency, deficient in permitted window sill height along front and corner side facades; and, main entrance must be along front façade.
From the application:
The building located at 2200 South Park has been used as a print shop for many years. The print shop was operating in a residential area with what is assumed to be early hours of operation and truck noise early in the mornings for paper deliveries. It is the understanding that that the current occupants of the building will be leaving the location, resulting in a potentially vacant building.
The proposed use as a Tim Hortons with drive-thru allows for the rehabilitation of a presently developed parcel. Under proposed development, the existing building and surrounding parking/hardscape would be demolished, allowing for installation of a new 1776 square foot Tim Hortons. The proposed site development would improve aesthetics at the corner, increase green space on the property and offer employment opportunities in the neighborhood.
The restaurant will have 28 indoor seats, parking for 18 cars, and drive thru queuing for 17 cars and carries a $1.545 million price tag. The Zoning Board of Appeals will consider the project at its February 21 meeting.