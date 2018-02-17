Thoughts and Prayers Fundraiser @ CBW

In the wake of another school shooting, Community Beer Works (CBW) is hosting a Thoughts and Prayers Fundraiser throughout the weekend. “We’re basically accepting donations for Moms Demand Action – NY, and also donating a buck a pint from all of our beers,” said co-owner Ethan Cox.
Beer lovers and gun control advocates are invited to stop by CBW to show their support for Moms Demand Action – NY; a national bipartisan grassroots gun violence prevention organization that recently started a local Buffalo chapter.
It’s great to see a local business taking a stand on this controversial subject. As people from all over the country call out for stepped up gun control and safety measures, we must support the groups that are carrying our voices to the top. CBW is encouraging other breweries/businesses to get on board with supporting Moms Demand Action – NY, by raising funds, or by simply supporting the group through varied means of advocacy.
Thoughts and Prayers Fundraiser
February 16 – February 18, 2018
Community Beer Works | 15 Lafayette Avenue | Buffalo, New York 14213