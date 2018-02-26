The Skyway dreams of The Bentway

Buffalo has The Skyway. Toronto has the Gardiner Expressway.

We all know the challenges that The Skyway brings to Buffalo. In recent years, there has been a call to demolish the structure. Others have come up with spectacular visions, to transform The Skyway into a parkscape, or even a mixed use live-work structure. In the meantime, GObike Buffalo has managed to embrace The Skyway with The SkyRide. The future of The Skyway is cloudy at this time. Will we start to embrace the structure, or will we knock it to the ground?

In Toronto, the City is in the midst of embracing the Gardiner Expressway. A plan is in the works to build a linear park called The Bentway. Not only did the City construct skating rinks underneath the elevated highway, to create a wintertime attraction, it’s also in the process of rolling out a series of interconnected public spaces, trails, and green micro parks, where people will congregate to listen to live music, view performances, attend pop-ups, etc. There will even be an amphitheater constructed, to accommodate a number of cultural resources.

CityLab.com has posted an article that details The Bentway project.