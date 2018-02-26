Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

The Skyway dreams of The Bentway

0 Comments

Buffalo has The Skyway. Toronto has the Gardiner Expressway.

We all know the challenges that The Skyway brings to Buffalo. In recent years, there has been a call to demolish the structure. Others have come up with spectacular visions, to transform The Skyway into a parkscape, or even a mixed use live-work structure. In the meantime, GObike Buffalo has managed to embrace The Skyway with The SkyRide. The future of The Skyway is cloudy at this time. Will we start to embrace the structure, or will we knock it to the ground?

Rendering by landscape architecture firm Public Work

In Toronto, the City is in the midst of embracing the Gardiner Expressway. A plan is in the works to build a linear park called The Bentway. Not only did the City construct skating rinks underneath the elevated highway, to create a wintertime attraction, it’s also in the process of rolling out a series of interconnected public spaces, trails, and green micro parks, where people will congregate to listen to live music, view performances, attend pop-ups, etc. There will even be an amphitheater constructed, to accommodate a number of cultural resources. 

CityLab.com has posted an article that details The Bentway project.

Rendering by landscape architecture firm Public Work

Tagged with: , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by queenseyes

queenseyes

Newell Nussbaumer is 'queenseyes' - Eyes of the Queen City and Founder of Buffalo Rising. Co-founder Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts. Co-founder Powder Keg Festival that built the world's largest ice maze (Guinness Book of World Records). Instigator behind Emerald Beach at the Erie Basin Marina. Co-created Flurrious! winter festival. Co-creator of Rusty Chain Beer. Instigator behind Saturday Artisan Market (SAM) at Canalside. Founder of The Peddler retro and vintage market. Instigator behind Liberty Hound @ Canalside. Throws The Witches Ball at The Hotel @ The Lafayette, and the Madd Tiki Winter Luau. Other projects: Navigetter.

Contact Newell Nussbaumer | Newell@BuffaloRising.com

View All Articles by queenseyes
Hide Comments
Show Comments