The Martin House: A Love Story

History and architecture lovers will be happy to hear that the Martin House is hosting a very special Valentine’s event on Friday. February 9. The event is open to anyone who is passionate for Frank Lloyd Wright, “love, friendship and family”, wine, cheese and chocolate. 

This is not your typical Valentine’s event. “The Martin House: A Love Story” event is perfect for couples, singles, Palentine’s, or Galentine’s. 

Attendees to the event will enjoy a charming champagne reception on the lower level of the Martin House. From there, a special tour will get underway, “exploring the themes of love, friendship and family.” The evening will then wind up with guests enjoying wine, cheese, and chocolate in the Museum Store. 

It’s not often that the Martin House doors are open for such a sensational viewing. This is your chance to connect with the legacy of Wright on a different, more intimate level.

Frank Lloyd Wright’s Martin House | 125 Jewett Parkway | Buffalo NY

6-8pm

$60/$55 Member

