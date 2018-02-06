Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

The Love & Sex(bot) Show

Just in time for some Valentine’s fun, Squeaky Wheel will be hosting an erotica bash called The Love & Sex(bot) Show. Whether you’re a fembot or a mandroid, you’re going to love this playful event that is dedicated to human beings as a collective of automatons, driven apart and together by the overwhelming urges to seek out love and sex.

Anyone hoping to titillate his or her neurons is invited to spy live and virtual performances by local and international artists including Bhakti Brown, Maya Ben David, Seoungho Cho, Yvette Granata, Faith Holland, Shawné Michaelain Holloway, Lernert & Sander and Georges Jacotey.

Show highlights include:

  • A live Skype performance by Jacotey
  • Rhee’s interactive performance and reading, from her new book Love, Robot

Couples are invited to invite a guest to make it a threesome. Or singles are encouraged to bring a couple along, also amounting to a threesome. In any case, a grouping of three people equates to being rewarded with a “threesome special” – the trio will automatically be signed up to win a gift from Primrose Path boutique

No matter how you like love served, neat, stirred, or shaken, you’re going to go gaga for The Love & Sex(bot) Show. And if you come dresses as a “lovebot”, you have a chance to win a special prize. 

The Love & Sex(bot) Show

Saturday, February 17, 2018

7pm door | 7:30pm Show

Squeaky Wheel Film & Media Art Center | 617 Main Street | Buffalo, New York 14203

$10 General | $25 Threesome Special

Click here to buy tickets

See Facebook event

Lead image: Yvette Granata, Clone. Augmented video, 2018

Written by queenseyes

queenseyes

Contact Newell Nussbaumer | Newell@BuffaloRising.com

