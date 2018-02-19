The Imperial Court of Buffalo presents Ladies Night at the Follies!

Join Lawrence Brose, Linda Gale Gellman, Gerald Mead and John Opera in the Lounge on the 2nd Floor at Hotel Henry as they speak about their pieces that will be featured in CEPA Gallery’s 14th Biennial Art Auction on March 24. The event is free and reservations are not required.

Lawrence Brose is a seasoned ED with over 25 years in not-for-profit administration and fundraising. His innovative leadership has been acknowledged by many community service awards including the NY State Governor’s Arts award in 2001. His leadership skills have been acknowledged by major foundations including the Andy Warhol Foundation, Ford Foundation, and NYSCA.

He founded the groundbreaking Art of Collaboration initiative, an administrative collaboration to foster new opportunities for growth and capacity building to increase sustainable operations for artistic endeavors. He was a principle founder of the NY State Artist Workspace Consortium – committed to making artist workspaces more visible and providing more workspace opportunities for artists.

He has curated numerous significant art exhibitions and public art projects. He also has developed a number of artist-in-residence projects and community-based arts programs.

Lawrence has also created and produced over thirty films, some in collaboration with notable composers including John Cage, Virgil Thomson, Conlin Nancarrow and Frederic Rzewski. His films have been received with critical acclaim and exhibited worldwide. His artwork has been exhibited at numerous galleries and museums and he was commissioned by the Guggenheim Museum to create a major performance work for the John Cage retrospective.

Linda Gellman has owned and operated C L I C K photography Artistic Visual Creations for twenty years in Buffalo, NY.

Linda learned about CEPA Gallery when she was in photography school at Villa Maria College. Her teachers were involved with CEPA and through exhibitions she went to at the Gallery, she knew it was where she wanted to put her energy. As a result, she served as an active Board Member for eighteen years holding various officer roles, volunteer and fundraiser. Linda Gale Gellman’s works can be found in many private collections throughout Western New York.

Gerald Mead has work is in the collections of the Albright-Knox Art Gallery, George Eastman House, Brooklyn Art Library, Castellani Art Museum, and the International Museum of Collage, Assemblage and Construction. His diminutive artworks have been exhibited in galleries and museums throughout the United States and in Canada, Australia, Great Britain, Poland, Russia, and China and are published in the photography textbooks Exploring Color Photography and Photographic Possibilities. Mead has received grants from the New York Foundation for the Arts and the New York State Council on the Arts, and he is an independent curator and appointed member of the Buffalo Arts Commission. He earned his M.F.A. in Visual Studies from the University at Buffalo and currently teaches at SUNY Buffalo State.

John Opera earned his BFA from SUNY New Paltz (1998) and MFA from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago (2005). Opera is currently an Assistant Professor of Art at University at Buffalo, SUNY.

In his photo-based work, John Opera combines a deep interest in the visual characteristics of natural and scientific phenomena with a rigorous experimental approach to the techniques and apparatuses by which photographs have been defined and produced. Opera often returns to antiquated but by no means exhausted photographic tools and processes, including pinhole imaging, and more recently the cyanotype and anthotype.