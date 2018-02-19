The Imperial Court of Buffalo presents Ladies Night at the Follies!

Author: Kevin VanWagner
For over 27 years, The Imperial Court of Buffalo (ICB) has been raising money for men’s charities by throwing spectacular events such as drag shows, and cook offs. The not-for-profit charity organization also promotes “diversity” as a way of life.
The Imperial Court of Buffalo is now demonstrating that times are changing. Everyone is invited to take part of the fun these days, since ICB has gone from a primarily male membership, to one that sees women representing half of its enrollment. That means that the “fun-raising” events are more inclusive, in order to represent all of the members.
With that in mind, it’s time to “rewind time” with an event that is dedicated to the women of the court. The community is invited to attend Ladies Night at The Follies, set to be held at Hamlin House, 432 Franklin Street on Saturday, February 24, starting at 7pm. Emperor XXVII Rex Heart is presenting a Roaring 20’s showcase, honoring the memory of Empress XXII Debbie Breeze-Powers. Proceeds from the event will benefit the charities of Reign XXVII (The Imperial Court of Buffalo).
Special guests that evening include members of the Women of the International Court System, as well as a number of out of town callers who will be making the trip to Buffalo for the big show.
Ladies Night at the Follies!
Hamlin House, 432 Franklin Street – Buffalo NY
7pm – 11pm
$20 online – pre sale through 2/23/18
$25 Admission at the door
Hors d’oeuvres and cash bar will be available
A Roaring 20’s photo booth will be on site