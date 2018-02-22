The Giving Project – “Make Giving A Habit.”

The charitable act of giving means different things to different people. Some people give money to their favorite charities. Others give time. Some people give once a year, while others give whenever inspiration strikes. There are those who feel fulfillment when they give, and there are others who never give because they simply never think about it.

In order to get everyone on the same page when it comes to giving, Joe Castle has started The Giving Project. Buffalo Rising recently asked Joe about his new project, to see what sort of giving practices he was hoping to instill upon people.

What exactly is The Giving Project?

The Giving Project and is a unique online professional fundraiser. Our goal is to get as many people as possible donating to as many charities as possible, as often as possible. In a way, we want to make giving a habit for the people of Western New York. In order to get people excited about donating, we want to provide them with incentives for donating.

What sort of incentives are we talking about?

We work closely with local companies to generate large amounts of money for deserving charities while providing them with a low cost and effective marketing tool. These generous companies create unique prizes and experiences for a month-long sweepstakes campaign with proceeds going to the charity of their choosing. Throughout that month, we use every method possible to draw the greatest number of people to our website where they can donate directly to the charity. When these individuals make donations to the charity, we reward them with free entries into the sweepstakes for the prize.

Tell us more about these campaigns that are rolled out.

As we rely on these companies to provide the incentives for donating, we try to make our partnership with them as mutually beneficial as possible. We only run one campaign per month, so we devote all of our time and resources to them. For the entirety of the campaign, we work to spread the message of their chosen charity, their company and their generosity to the community. The best part is, we provide this free of charge to these companies. In fact, the only cost incurred to them is the value of the prize they donate, and that, of course, is tax deductible. They truly have very little to lose and these charities have so much to gain.

How often do people donate?

We aim to have one campaign per month, benefiting a different local charity. Repeat donating is very important, so we provide incentives for people who make donations in successive months by way of reward bonus entries. We also have a free membership which entitles members to more entries per dollar than non-members, exclusive promo codes and provide automated monthly donations.

What about workplace giving? Where does that fit in?

Workplace giving is becoming a very popular way for businesses to get involved with the local community. Employers have begun to offer automated deductions from employees paychecks with the money going to a charity. We are now working with local companies to offer memberships in the Giving Project to their employees as a perk of employment. Companies will now be able to offer their employees a free membership with us, we handle the automated paycheck deduction, and as a perk of being an employee, they receive bonus entries into that month’s campaign. The company is also offered the opportunity to match up to a certain percentage of employee giving as well!

When will this project be launched?

The Giving Project looks to launch this March. We are currently working on some very exciting prizes. Stay tuned!

To learn more, go to givingproject.com. You can also tune into Facebook to follow the project.