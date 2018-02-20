During the weekend of February 24 – February 25, The Earth-Spirit Expo will be hosting a “whole life expo” dedicated to energy healers, doctors, natural health practitioners, psychics and readers, and all others dedicated to spiritual pursuits. This is considered the largest mind, body, spirit expo of its kind in WNY, and attracts hundreds of visitors seeking local experts, gems, crystals, artwork, organic products, jewelry, essential oils, salt lamps, healing music, angels, etc. Visitors to the expo will also find information on Native American arts and culture, spas, and other spiritual and healing resources.
The expo presents a wide range of speakers, who touch upon myriad healing subjects, including fostering mindfulness, overcoming obstacles in your life, and deciphering the enchanted landscape of Buffalo-Niagara. There’s so much to see and do. Come meet the holistic influencers in WNY, and learn how you can make meaningful life changes with the help of those who dedicate their lives to meaningful mindfulness pursuits.
The Earth-Spirit Expo
Saturday, February 24 (10am-7pm) to Sunday, February 25 (10am-4pm)
The Grapevine Banquets | 333 Dick Road | Depew, New York 14043
A place where spirituality, beliefs, healing and art all come together.
$7 per day or both Saturday & Sunday for $10