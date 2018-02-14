An annual battle between two cult Brit antiheroes is brewing. For the 15th year running, Transmission Dance Party is pitting the likes of the Cure against the dislikes of the Smiths, or vice-versa depending on your affinity for lead singers Robert Smith and Morrissey. Regardless of your position on the matter, one thing is clear when referencing this singular sound spectacular – these two cult personalities continue to draw from near and far, which makes for an enticing evening out on the town.
On Saturday, February 24, come listen to back-to-back Cure and Smiths songs, at Buffalo Iron Works in The Cobblestone District. This highly anticipated throwdown has become a crowd favorite over the years. The evening is going to get off to a mellow start at 9pm, with the usual “cocktail hour” tunes, before amping up with some more energetic combinations.
The Cure vs The Smiths Dance Party: Year 15
Hosted by Transmission Dance Party
Saturday, February 24, 2018
9 PM – 3 AM
Buffalo Iron Works | 49 Illinois Street | Buffalo, New York 14203
$5 tickets available here