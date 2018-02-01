Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

The Buffalo Infringement Festival presents: No Love for Poetry, a Poetry Showcase

The Buffalo Infringement Festival might be a long way away, but it is the festival that never sleeps. In fact, the festival committee launches its “sign up” campaign starting on February 1. As part of the initial drive to get artists, musicians, and performers to reserve a spot in the 11 day event, a couple of awareness shows are scheduled leading up to the festival.

On Saturday, February 3, The Buffalo Infringement Festival presents: No Love for Poetry, a Poetry Showcase. The event, held at El Museo (91 Allen Street), is meant to get the word out to the literary community, via a poetry show featuring performances by 6 area poets.

  • Justin Karcher – editor of Ghost City Review and co-author of the upcoming release Those Who Favor Fire, Those Who Pray to Fire
  • Nathanael William Stolte – one of the co-founders of the Cringe Worthy Poets Collective
  • Marek Phillip Parker – host of Spot On at Spot Coffee
  • Max Stephan – co-host of the monthly Second Stage Writers series
  • Bianca L. McGraw – co-host of the Pure Ink Poetry slam and one of 2 Buffalo representatives in the upcoming International 2018 Women of the World Poetry Slam in Dallas, Texas
  • The incomparable MC Vendetta herself – Janna Willoughby-Lohr

The 2018 Buffalo Infringement Festival runs from Thursday July 26 through Sunday August 5. This is one of the greatest opportunities to unleash your inner artist. Performances take place at myriad venues, parking lots, parks, sidewalks, and rooftops, with Allentown as its epicenter. If you are interested in learning more, be sure to fill out an online application at infringebuffalo.org between February 1 and April 15.

Saturday, February, 2018

El Museo, 91 Allen Street

7-9pm

FREE

