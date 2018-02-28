Terrapin Station Turns 30

On Saturday, March 10, Terrapin Station will be celebrating 30 years as Buffalo’s premier Grateful Dead tribute store – one of the greatest in the country, in fact. So how and why has this one exceptional dedicated shop had such a long run? Well, we can thank founder Bob Colasanti and Barry Cohen, a couple of Buffalo Deadheads that got hooked on the band early on in the 70s. Bob and Barry traveled the country, following The Dead, and after years of truckin’ around they decided to plant some seeds in Buffalo in 1988, at a time when the city was struggling, but Dead culture was hitting an all time high. Coincidentally, the following year, the band played a most memorable gig at Rich Stadium.

In a city that is loaded with Dead tribute bands, and a shop such as Terrapin Station, which continues to thrive, one could say that Buffalo has always been a good friend of the Dead. It turns out that Terrapin Station is one of the only existing stores that has an official license by Grateful Dead Productions to carry Dead-related merchandise. That alone separates the store from other head shops. Another reason that Terrapin was ‘built to last’ was its strong connections with local music venues, as a ticket outlet. They also made sure that local bands were able to freely flyer the front windows, to advertise their gigs.

Terrapin Station continues to be an anchor for Hertel Avenue, and a colorful feather in the cap for retail in Buffalo. Be sure to attend the shop’s 30 Year Anniversary Celebration on Saturday, March 10 (12pm to 8pm). On that day, there will be a storewide 30% off sale (except for tickets and tobacco), a meet and greet with a glass artist, giveaways, and free cake. The store will also be unveiling a “fully restored” work of art that once graced the exterior of the building. Mark Madden of Madd Ink has been working on the project, which he says will bring back a certain long forgotten luster. Apparently, there is some super significant, magical old 3-dimensional art piece has been sitting in the shop’s basement for over a decade, and is ready to see the light of day once again. This unveiling will be a tribute to Terrapin’s headstrong nature, as well as its devotion to the city of Buffalo, and its dedicated residents.

Terrapin Station | 1172 Hertel Avenue | Buffalo, New York 14216 | (716) 874-6677 | Facebook