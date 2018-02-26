Tenants Announced for The Cooperage

After closing on the purchase of the historic E. & B. Holmes Machinery Company Building Complex, Ellicott Development has released further details pertaining to the plans for the site, known as The Cooperage. Ellicott Development has announced that the brewery tenant will be Resurgence Brewing Company, which will build out a 25,000 square foot facility within the complex. The brewery will feature a two-story tap room with food, beer gardens, and banquet facilities within the historic Pattern Building.

“We have been looking for the right building in the city for a couple years now. This facility will allow us to meet local demand for our products and expand our offerings”, said Jeff Ware, President and founder. “The plan is to use the new brewery to more efficiently make our core brands, allowing us to focus more on innovation and small batch experimentation over at Niagara Street.”

The multi-structure complex is comprised of three primary sections, which encircle a central courtyard.

Ellicott Development has also announced that the “world class climbing gym” will be operated by Central Rock Gym. The 21,000 square foot facility will feature a climbing gym with 300 linear feet of bouldering walls (up to 45 feet in height), a dedicated kid’s climbing zone, and a work-out area with state of the art cardio machines: treadmills, ellipticals, spinners, rowers, step mills, and weight stations. Yoga and fitness classes will also be a mainstay at the facility.

Central Rock Gym (lead image) was founded in 2009, with 9 existing locations and 4 others in planning.

The transformation of the historic E. & B. Holmes Machinery Company Building Complex (55 Chicago Street) into an entertainment focused destination doesn’t end there. There are also plans for a distillery, focused in barrel-aged spirits, though the operator has yet to be announced. Ten market rate apartments will also be included in the mix. Ellicott Development has also stated that additional retail space is still available. The project is being designed by CJS Architects.

Get Connected: Ellicott Development, 716.854.0060