Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Ted’s Customer Appreciation Day

Ted's offers $.91 hot dogs, and 10 "Golden Keychains"

0 Comments

Ted’s is turning 91. In order to show its appreciation to its loyal customers that continue to show unwavering affection for the local hot dog and hamburger outfit, Ted’s is rolling back the prices of its regular hotdogs for one very special day. On Wednesday, February 21, all Ted’s locations will be offering limitless $.91 regular hot dogs – customers can purchase as many dogs as they like on that day. Also on that day, Ted’s will be handing out 10 “golden keychains”, which allows the lucky recipients to “Buy One Get One Free Hot Dogs at Ted’s for life.” Now that’s something to get excited about. 

“The entire Ted’s family is exceptionally proud and humbled to have had the opportunity to serve the Buffalo community for over 91 years,” said Joe Drust, Ted’s CEO. “Customer Appreciation Day is a fun way for us to celebrate with our customers and crew.”

The annual customer appreciation day is also a way to remind people that spring is right around the corner, bringing with it… hot dog season!

“We feel so incredibly blessed by the relationship that Ted’s has been able to have with the WNY community and Customer Appreciation Day is an awesome day where every single employee in the company gets to feel and see that connection,” said Thecly Ortolani, Ted’s owner.

Don’t forget that there is finally a Ted’s location in the city, at the corner of Chippewa and Elmwood.

Tagged with: , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by queenseyes

queenseyes

Newell Nussbaumer is 'queenseyes' - Eyes of the Queen City and Founder of Buffalo Rising. Co-founder Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts. Co-founder Powder Keg Festival that built the world's largest ice maze (Guinness Book of World Records). Instigator behind Emerald Beach at the Erie Basin Marina. Co-created Flurrious! winter festival. Co-creator of Rusty Chain Beer. Instigator behind Saturday Artisan Market (SAM) at Canalside. Founder of The Peddler retro and vintage market. Instigator behind Liberty Hound @ Canalside. Throws The Witches Ball at The Hotel @ The Lafayette, and the Madd Tiki Winter Luau. Other projects: Navigetter.

Contact Newell Nussbaumer | Newell@BuffaloRising.com

View All Articles by queenseyes
Hide Comments
Show Comments