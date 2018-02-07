Tapestry Public Charter School K-5 gets “Topped Off” on Great Arrow

This past Tuesday, the new Tapestry K-5 grade elementary school (111 Great Arrow) was ceremoniously “topped off”. The final beam was affixed into place, thus completing the structural skeleton of the building. In advance of the final beam being set, each of the students was allowed to sign their names on the beam, which means that the students who have witnessed this latest Tapestry advancement have been memorialized in a way that each will hold dear for decades to come.

It was Executive Director of Tapestry Charter School Eric Klapper (lead image) who noted that the site of the new elementary school building is also the former site of the Pan American Exposition, which eventually transitioned into industrial grounds. He pointed out the exciting metamorphosis of the property into a productive learning institution that encourages young people to flourish in a nurturing environment.

“We are also very excited to announce that we will be adding an additional kindergarten class this coming year that will reduce our kindergarten class size to a 10:1 student to certified teacher ratio,” said Klapper. “This will allow us to have four kindergarten classes of 20 students each co-taught by two certified teachers. These smaller class sizes are something that we are extremely excited about and with this extra attention in each classroom, we’ll be able to make advancements in the enrichment our program with early literacy and math skills, the arts, expeditionary learning, STEAM and the social emotional learning and character education that is so key to our school culture.”

The new school is on schedule to open its doors in August, just in time to get everyone settled for the first day of school in the fall. Tapestry K-5 is conveniently located just down the street from Tapestry 6-12 public charter school, at 65 Great Arrow.

Lead image: Lower school students Owen Braley, Niamh McNally, Journey Long, Tyler Mulligan, Ehsoe Too, Nicholas Filice and Rhezjene Barker were on site today to lend a helping hand by signaling for the final beam to be hoisted by a crane into its place.