Sustainable Packaging & Bring Your Own Packaging (BYOP) Challenge

How many times have you received a large package containing a small item, with lots of Styrofoam peanuts, or inflated plastic bags as filler? When you ask for your leftovers boxed up at a restaurant, chances are that the food comes back out in a Styrofoam container. Are you aware that it takes at least 500 years for plastic bags and Styrofoam to decompose? And in some cases, longer.
On Thursday, March 1, you are invited to attend a WNY Sustainable Business Roundtable, where you will glean three different perspectives on sustainable packaging.
On that day (from 2pm to 4pm) you will hear from national expert Jack Ampuja (Supply Chain Optimizers), and local leader David Vitka (Catholic Health), on the advancements of sustainable packaging, and what you can do to make a difference when it comes to rethinking the harmful nature of current packaging trends.
Attendees are asked to participate in a “Bring Your Own Packaging (BYOP) challenge”. Together, the group will examine the packaging containers, and then brainstorm ways to make them more green.
At the end of the brainstorming session, guests will be given a tour of Catholic Health’s flagship building – 144 Genesee Street.
Anyone interested in attending this earth friendly packaging session is asked to RSVP here.