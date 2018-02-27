On Thursday, March 1, community members will gather at St. Paul’s Cathedral to “Stand With Our Students”. The vigil and call to action is a way to demonstrate the need for further gun control measures.

Students, teachers, faith leaders, government and political leaders, social activists, and others will join together with New Yorkers Against Gun Violence, the WNY Peace Center, Stop The Violence Coalition, and Buffalo Parent Teacher Organization, to demand a call to action, to end the gun violence in our schools. The community is invited to attend the event, to show their support for this energized cause.

Supporters of the #NEVERAGAIN movement will pay their respects to the students and teachers who lost their lives, or who were injured by shooters at their schools – schools that should be safe havens, not easy targets for gun toting zealots. “We will also commemorate the 93 individuals, including 10 children, who lose their lives to gun violence each and every day in America,” said local anti-gun violence activists.

“Stand With Our Students” Never Again Vigil & Call to Action to Stop Gun Violence

Thursday, March 1, 2018

7pm

St. Paul’s Episcopal Cathedral – 139 Pearl Street

Speakers:

Government Leaders – Community Activists – Students & Teachers

Performances by: Buffalo Lifesavers (Children’s Group) & Women’s Resistance Revival Chorus

Co-Sponsored by:

New Yorkers Against Gun Violence, WNY Peace Center, SSJ Sister Karen Klimczak Center for Nonviolence, Pax Christi WNY, Riverside-Salem UCC, Interfaith Peace Network, Buffalo Parent Teacher Organization, Stop the Violence Coalition, Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense, Ithaca Area Episcopal Peace Fellowship, Episcopal Diocese of Buffalo, St. Paul’s Cathedral, Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, St. Joseph University RC Church

