St Paddy’s Day Season Kickoff – Irish & Appalachian Folk Crossover Extravaganza

If you’re already chomping at the bit for St. Patrick’s Day festivities, then you will be happy to hear that Sportmens Tavern on Amherst Street has got you covered.
“Buffalo Irish folk veterans, Crikwater are excited to announce that we and good friends Brothers Blue are bringing The Dady Brothers to Sportsmens Tavern on March 3, for a night of folk revelry exploring the Appalachian and Irish fiddle and folk connection… an ideal way to kick off the St’ Paddy’s Day season. The craic will be mighty!” – Crikwater
The bands will explore the common roots of Irish and Appalachian music in a celebration of the culture spirit of folk music.
- Rochester/Finger Lakes based veteran musicians, The Dady Brothers
- Buffalo’s, Crikwater
- The Brothers Blue
Irish & Appalachian Folk Crossover Extravaganza
Saturday, March 3, 2018
8 PM – 11 PM
Show starts at 8:00 p.m., doors at 7:00
$10 at the door
Sportsmens Tavern | 326 Amherst Street | Buffalo, New York 14207