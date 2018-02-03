Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

St Paddy’s Day Season Kickoff – Irish & Appalachian Folk Crossover Extravaganza

Sportsmens Tavern with The Dady Brothers, Crikwater, and The Brothers Blue

0 Comments

If you’re already chomping at the bit for St. Patrick’s Day festivities, then you will be happy to hear that Sportmens Tavern on Amherst Street has got you covered.

“Buffalo Irish folk veterans, Crikwater are excited to announce that we and good friends Brothers Blue are bringing The Dady Brothers to Sportsmens Tavern on March 3, for a night of folk revelry exploring the Appalachian and Irish fiddle and folk connection… an ideal way to kick off the St’ Paddy’s Day season. The craic will be mighty!” – Crikwater

The bands will explore the common roots of Irish and Appalachian music in a celebration of the culture spirit of folk music. 

Irish & Appalachian Folk Crossover Extravaganza

Saturday, March 3, 2018

8 PM – 11 PM

Show starts at 8:00 p.m., doors at 7:00 

$10 at the door

Sportsmens Tavern | 326 Amherst Street | Buffalo, New York 14207

See Facebook event

Tagged with: , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
Hide Comments
Show Comments