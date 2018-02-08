Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Speed Dating event @ EXPO

When was the last time that you tried speed dating? Actually, have you ever tried speed dating? If you’re not familiar with speed dating, then just know that it’s super easy, and fun!

Saturday, February 10 at EXPO Market, participants are invited to try their hands, and their luck/skill, at three rounds of speed dating. Each round is five minutes, so it’s considered quick, and painless. Heck, if you’re not will to give it a shot, then you’ve got everything to lose.

  • Round # 1 is the introduction. You will have a written question sheet to get to know each other prepared by organizers
  • Round # 2 The possible click. You will have a second chance to talk with your first round favorites from 1st round choosing 3 final matches
  • Round # 3 You will make a final decision by picking your match

After all is said and done, a compatibility test will be conducted. The winning couple will be treated to a romantic dinner at Gypsy Parlor. But the real winners are the ones that attend the event in search of someone to spend some time with. After all, you never know who is going to show up!

EXPO is the perfect place to try your hand at speed dating. The bar/market is a sophisticated playground for adults after work.

If you want to learn more, and fill out an application, check out the event page on Facebook.

Speed Dating event @ EXPO

Hosted by Expo Market and GBGB

Saturday, February 10, 2018

6:45 pm – 8:00 pm

