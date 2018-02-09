Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Souped Up 2!

For the second year in a row, EXPO Market is hosting Souped Up! Soup is a big deal in Buffalo. In recent years, chefs have done their best to create the tastiest, most talked about, and satisfying soups around, for a number of special events. Last year, EXPO’s inaugural attempt was a big success, and 2018 will be twice as nice, with soup tastings, and beer samples from a respected local brewer.

Similar to 2017, this year will see a battle between the EXPO tenants, as they prepare their favorite soups. The following vendors will be competing in the soup throw down: Mercato, Frank Gourmet Hot Dogs, Sun Roll, Newbury Salads, Breezy Burrito Co., Dukes Bohemian Grove Bar, and special guest, Gypsy Parlor.

Here’s how it’s all going down:

  • $2.00 per sample with 12 soups to try
  • Each restaurant will be providing 2 different soup options
  • GBGB will have a Tully tasting and tap takeover by Hamburg Brewery with samples, prizes and giveaways

Souped Up 2! 

Saturday, February 17, 2018

3 PM – 6 PM

Expo Market | 617 Main Street | Buffalo, New York 14203

See Facebook event for details

