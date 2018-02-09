For the second year in a row, EXPO Market is hosting Souped Up! Soup is a big deal in Buffalo. In recent years, chefs have done their best to create the tastiest, most talked about, and satisfying soups around, for a number of special events. Last year, EXPO’s inaugural attempt was a big success, and 2018 will be twice as nice, with soup tastings, and beer samples from a respected local brewer.
Similar to 2017, this year will see a battle between the EXPO tenants, as they prepare their favorite soups. The following vendors will be competing in the soup throw down: Mercato, Frank Gourmet Hot Dogs, Sun Roll, Newbury Salads, Breezy Burrito Co., Dukes Bohemian Grove Bar, and special guest, Gypsy Parlor.
Here’s how it’s all going down:
- $2.00 per sample with 12 soups to try
- Each restaurant will be providing 2 different soup options
- GBGB will have a Tully tasting and tap takeover by Hamburg Brewery with samples, prizes and giveaways
Souped Up 2!
Saturday, February 17, 2018
3 PM – 6 PM
Expo Market | 617 Main Street | Buffalo, New York 14203