Sound the Alarm: Brewery Planned for Historic Firehouse

An investment group is aiming to operate a brewery and restaurant in a former fire house at 310 Jersey Street. Project X Holdings LLC purchased the property last February for $435,000. A previous owner had plans to convert the 12,400 sq.ft. building to apartments but did not follow through.

Anne Dafchik is the architect/agent representing the group. They need an adaptive reuse permit to operate a restaurant in the 2R zoning district. Plans also call for a studio apartment, one-story addition to the rear, façade alterations, and addition of an outdoor dining patio in front of the 12,400 sq.ft. building.



Area block clubs are organizing opposition:

Hello Everyone – It’s been awhile since we all spoke to one another. I have always felt it’s important that all the block clubs associated with Allentown, Prospect Hill Neighborhood and the Elmwood Village should communicate with one another. Any changes to the infrastructure, air quality, historic preservation or any quality of life issue affects us all in our section of the west side.

With that said, there is an investment group of mostly Doctors and others that have applied for an Adaptive Reuse Permit Application with the Buffalo Common Council for a Microbrewery/Restaurant at the old Jersey Street Fire House (the oldest firehouse in the city).

Some of us have met with a couple of the groups investors and have seen their business plan which calls for a bar and seating for 129 people. It also includes sidewalk patio seating with pivot-style overhead doors. The plans look nice, but the scale of this business venture and the possible expansion of unused space make you question, is this a good fit for a residential neighborhood.

There are many concerns, but several which stand out – parking, noise and hours of operations. We are told they would have valet parking and contract with DYC [D’Youville College], which now has major parking issues of their own.

There is a scheduled public hearing set for Tuesday, February 20 at 2 pm, basically to hear the proposal.

There will be a community meeting on Thursday, February 15 at 6.30 pm at D’Youville College. Niagara Councilman Dave Rivera will be in attendance. Your attendance would be appreciated.

Some facts: The land for the firehouse was given to the City by William G. Fargo and the structure was built around 1875. Housed there was Engine House No. 2 and Hook and Ladder No. 9. It is a historical structure located in the Fargo Estate Historic District next to the Karpeles Museum and near Grover Cleveland School, Kleinhans Music Hall, D’Youville College, the Olmsted Park System, Allentown and many significant architectural structures.

The project has been referred to the Common Council Committee on Legislation and the City Planning Board.