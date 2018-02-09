SMOKEY’S JOE’S CAFÉ at MusicalFare is a cleverly directed trip down memory lane.

THE BASICS: SMOKEY’S JOE’S CAFÉ: The Songs of Leiber & Stoller, is a musical revue directed by John Fredo, starring Brian Brown, Nicole Marrale Cimato, Dudney Joseph, Jr., Ben Michael Moran, Lorenzo Shawn Parnell, Victoria Perez, Michele Marie Roberts, Marc Sacco, and Zoe Scruggs. It runs through March 11, Wednesdays and Thursdays at 7:00 (you’ll be out by 9:00), Fridays at 7:30, Saturdays at both 3:30 & 7:30, with Sunday matinees at 2 at MusicalFare Theatre, 4380 Main Street, Amherst (839-8540). www.musicalfare.com Full service bar in the well-appointed “Premier” lounge, ample parking on the Daemen College campus (tip: enter from Getzville Drive rather than Main Street). Runtime: Two hours with one intermission

THUMBNAIL SKETCH: Smokey Joe’s Café is a musical revue (no storyline, although each song is directed as a skit) with 39 songs by Jerry Leiber and Mike Stoller in popular 1950s styles including rhythm and blues (Young Blood, Searchin’), rock’n’roll (Hound Dog, Jailhouse Rock), ballads and anthems (On Broadway, Spanish Harlem, Stand By Me) and pop/novelty numbers (Yakety Yak, Charlie Brown). The show has been wonderfully choreographed by John Fredo with many, many little bits of schtick, from simple eye-rolling to full-body lifts, mostly with a nod to the eternal “battle of the sexes” which, in this musical, the ladies usually win, to the delight of the audience.

THE PLAYERS, THE PLAY, AND THE PRODUCTION: Director John Fredo is a thinker; he never just phones it in. He’s always adding little extras so that if an actor is on stage, that actor is busy and engaged. And, kudos to Fredo, he assigns action appropriate to the actor so that there are no awkward moments. Combined with a good set (we can see the band behind a black scrim) under a huge neon “Smokey Joe’s Café” sign, there are four hanging panels which the cast manipulates to conceal and reveal throughout the evening. With no dialog to slow things down, it is truly non-stop from start to finish (actually 40 numbers including a reprise at the end of “Baby, That is Rock & Roll”).

The very experienced cast – 5 men and 4 women – celebrates diversity in race, ethnicity, age, and physical appearance but one thing unites them all – this is not their first rodeo and they can sing and dance, and that’s what this evening is all about.

Having said that, the ensemble numbers were, in general, more satisfying than the solos. Nothing “sweetens” the voice more than having backup singers. Producers use double tracking for a reason. So, whether or not the original score calls for it, I would add a few extra voices to many of the solos.

A few more quibbles: The tenor sax intonation and timbre were not what I expected and in the opening number, the sophisticated Ben Michael Moran was costumed in what looked like an older cousin-from-the-country’s hand-me-downs. What was that all about?

FUN FACTS: Over their career, Leiber and Stoller wrote or co-wrote over 70 charted hits. They were inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1985 and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1987.

