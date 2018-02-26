Slow Roll continues to Build a more Bike Friendly Buffalo

Slow Roll season is gearing up. That means that the organizers are looking for help. Currently, Slow Roll is putting out the call for volunteers, to help organize and manage the herculean undertaking. Each year, over 120 volunteers ensure that Monday Slow Rolls are safe and fun. Volunteer responsibilities range from helping to organize routes, to community outreach. If you think that you can contribute to the Slow Roll effort, submit an application here.

By the way, did you notice the new Slow Roll Buffalo graphic? The Slow Roll Map of Buffalo Neighborhoods was designed by local artist Edreys Wajed. The design will be making appearances on a number of different applications in 2018, including t-shirts. The map symbolizes Slow Roll’s efforts to “connect and mobilize” all of Buffalo, through bike rides, and other events/efforts.

In order to make sure that Slow Rolls are a success, it’s important that the organization connects with block clubs throughout the city (increasing advance notification, holding block parties, forums, etc.). If your block club would like to connect with Slow Roll, to collaborate in some way, contact slowrollbuffalo@gmail.com.

2018 is going to be another awesome year for Slow Rollers in Buffalo. Be sure to take part in a ride, or be a part of the Slow Roll community by volunteering, or attending a party. After all, it’s all about building a more bike friendly Buffalo.