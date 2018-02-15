Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Signs of Things to Come: “Allen at Days Park”

0 Comments

The former Spirits of Allentown building looks as if it’s going to finally get a new treatment. The building has been in need of an upgrade for years. Now, a poster has popped up in one of the windows that shows a rendering depicting a slightly new vision for the corner.

If done up right, this building could be another lynchpin project for Allentown. In recent years, the intersection of Allen and Wadsworth has experienced its fair share of ups and down. It was about a decade ago that we lost the Falcon Building, directly next to this building (on Wadsworth). There is a gap tooth driveway where the The Falcon once stood – a serious loss for the neighborhood, due to demolition by neglect.

Offsetting that disastrous loss, Noel Sutton rebounded back with the resurrection of The Puritan Building (see here). This corner could really “turn the corner” with a crucial investment of this nature, especially if it manages to attract the right tenant upon completion (Spirits of Allentown is now closed).

As for the look of the project (“Allen at Days Park” – developer is ZimSala, LLC), I’m not sure about keeping the central white strip that runs the length of the building – it seems a bit out of place with the rest of the colors. But overall, it’s a breath of fresh air to finally see that someone is about to revitalize this crucial bookend building.

 

Tagged with: , , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by queenseyes

queenseyes

Newell Nussbaumer is 'queenseyes' - Eyes of the Queen City and Founder of Buffalo Rising. Co-founder Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts. Co-founder Powder Keg Festival that built the world's largest ice maze (Guinness Book of World Records). Instigator behind Emerald Beach at the Erie Basin Marina. Co-created Flurrious! winter festival. Co-creator of Rusty Chain Beer. Instigator behind Saturday Artisan Market (SAM) at Canalside. Founder of The Peddler retro and vintage market. Instigator behind Liberty Hound @ Canalside. Throws The Witches Ball at The Hotel @ The Lafayette, and the Madd Tiki Winter Luau. Other projects: Navigetter.

Contact Newell Nussbaumer | Newell@BuffaloRising.com

View All Articles by queenseyes
Hide Comments
Show Comments