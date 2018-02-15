Signs of Things to Come: “Allen at Days Park”

The former Spirits of Allentown building looks as if it’s going to finally get a new treatment. The building has been in need of an upgrade for years. Now, a poster has popped up in one of the windows that shows a rendering depicting a slightly new vision for the corner.
If done up right, this building could be another lynchpin project for Allentown. In recent years, the intersection of Allen and Wadsworth has experienced its fair share of ups and down. It was about a decade ago that we lost the Falcon Building, directly next to this building (on Wadsworth). There is a gap tooth driveway where the The Falcon once stood – a serious loss for the neighborhood, due to demolition by neglect.
Offsetting that disastrous loss, Noel Sutton rebounded back with the resurrection of The Puritan Building (see here). This corner could really “turn the corner” with a crucial investment of this nature, especially if it manages to attract the right tenant upon completion (Spirits of Allentown is now closed).
As for the look of the project (“Allen at Days Park” – developer is ZimSala, LLC), I’m not sure about keeping the central white strip that runs the length of the building – it seems a bit out of place with the rest of the colors. But overall, it’s a breath of fresh air to finally see that someone is about to revitalize this crucial bookend building.