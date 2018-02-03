The Buffalo Museum of Science is kicking off a new series of Science After Hours events that are geared towards adults 21 years of age and older. The event series will include a number of dusk-timed affairs such as Science of Attraction (February 8), 8-Bit Dance Party (March 8), and MessFest for Adults (April 6). These adult-oriented social sessions are the perfect opportunities to learn more about a wide range of interactive curiosities that appeal to our senses. After all, why should kids and scientists have all of the fun when it comes to being passionate about scientific discovery?
The Science After Hours event series starts with “Science of Attraction”, just in time for Valentine’s Day. This is the perfect chance for you and your loved one to explore the natural phenomenons of love that are demonstrated throughout the world. Learn about the beating heart, and mating rituals, and the laws of attraction. Love… drinks… and science. What more could you ask for during this romantic time of year?
Science of Attraction
Thursday, February 8, 2018
7-9 pm | Doors open at 6:30pm
$16 | Register here
Buffalo Museum of Science | 1020 Humboldt Parkway | Buffalo NY