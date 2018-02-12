Say hello to “GEORGETTE”

In 2017, Wrafterbuilt, an interior design, custom furniture builder, and carpentry shop, opened in its new home in Allentown (69 Elmwood Avenue). Owners Sean and Jackie Wrafter not only fixed up a wonderful studio space on the first floor of the building, they also began to think of the second floor possibilities. But instead of simply expanding their business upstairs, the couple opted to create a flex venue for the community.

Now, the doors of this new venue have opened. The Wrafters are calling the space GEORGETTE. It’s a beautiful, open, natural light-filled room that is conducive to hosting pop-ups of all sorts, including photography, film, dinner parties, social events, showers, art exhibitions, retreats, boot camps, and product launches. Conveniently located in the heart of Allentown, GEORGETTE is now available for the community, to use for myriad functions, celebrations, or artistic pursuits.

Since launching the space, the Wrafters have found that there is a great interest by the small business community that is looking for temporary space to market their brands. For example, Peg’s Hardware, a local jewelry brand, used the space to set up a branding photoshoot. They worked with in-house stylist Jack Wrafter who was instrumental in setting up the makeshift studio. On another date, a pop-up shopping experience was hosted in the space, featuring Linwood Candle, Peg’s Hardware, Once and For All Clothing, and Svanur (lead image).

There are relatively few spaces along the lines of GEORGETTE that are available to the creative community. That’s why the Wrafters are happy to say that this new amenity is being made available to anyone looking to promote their brands, host get-togethers, entertain yoga enthusiasts, or encourage group poetry readings. There are a lot of great ideas out there. GEORGETTE and the Wrafters can help build upon those ideas.

GEORGETTE

69 Elmwood Avenue | Buffalo, New York 14201 | (716) 604-2032 | Facebook