Salon in the City Suites will be a boon for Black Rock

A new commercial anchor tenant at 166 Chandler Street has been revealed. Stacie Kowalski owner of Salon in the City (at Houk Lofts – see here), is partnering up with fellow stylist Christiana Christiano to create a beauty and spa destination unlike any other in the city. Salon in the City Suites will “house nine well-appointed beauty professional suites that can be customized for each specific need of the Suite ‘owner’.”

The Suites will be dedicated to “elite beauty and spa services”. In a social media post, Kowalski, stated that she and Christiano will encourage the licensed operators of the Suites to pursue continued education in order to create a beauty and spa destination that houses a wealth of élite professionals. The Suite operators will come together to brand a beauty and spa destination that will become a hub in this burgeoning section of Black Rock.

Salon in the City Suites is a smart concept that could manifest into a regional draw, with grouped facilities that would make the building a ‘one stop shop’ for hair, makeup, spa services, education, skin care, sleep treatments, massage therapy, day spa packages, waxings, and salon market products. With a strategic collection of Suites in place, this concept will be a commercial boon for Chandler Street.

Kowalski and Christiano are expecting Salon in the City Suites to open in the fall of 2018.

