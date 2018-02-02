ROSE, a play at JRT is a little more hard-hitting than publicity would have you believe.

THE BASICS: ROSE, a play by Martin Sherman, reprised by Jewish Repertory Theatre from their seventh season, directed by Saul Elkin, starring Tina Rausa opened on February 1 and runs through the 25th, Thursdays at 7:30, Saturdays at 4 and 8, and Sundays at 2 at The Maxine and Robert Seller Theatre, 2640 North Forest Road, Getzville (688-4114 x391). www.jewishrepertorytheatre.com Plenty of parking at the Jewish Community Center which is really about 20 minutes from downtown. Candy, chips, water available. Runtime: about two hours with one intermission.

THUMBNAIL SKETCH: In this one-woman play, Tina Rausa plays Rose, now in her 80s, living out her days in an apartment in Miami Beach, who sits Shiva on a wooden bench and talks about her life, her loves, and her losses from before WWII to the present day. You don’t have to be Jewish to enjoy Rose, but some familiarity with The Holocaust, The Warsaw Uprising, Jewish Resettlement in Palestine, and the current cultural-political tensions within Israel as well as between Israel and her neighbors will inform your appreciation.

THE PLAYERS, THE PLAY, AND THE PRODUCTION: Tina Rausa first played the character Rose in 2008, and Artistic Director Saul Elkin asked her to reprise the role which she described as “one of if not my most favorite roles ever.” It’s easy to see why, as Rose runs the gamut of emotions of love and loss, lust and shame, pride and confusion. Her story begins in a Russian village, then we are in the Warsaw Ghetto, on the ship Exodus, to Atlantic City’s boardwalks, Miami Beach, and many trips to Israel. Her life is a true 20thcentury story, touched by luck (she doesn’t believe in God) and apparently good genes and good sense (she takes her cholesterol pill with ice cream).

How can one person command a stage for almost two hours? Well, Rose is old, so she doesn’t move a lot, on “doctor’s orders” she’s supposed to sip water frequently, and if she forgets a line or two, or has the occasional moment of confusion, well, who can say that it wasn’t written that way in the script? Tina Rausa is completely believable in the role which was originally portrayed in London and New York by Olympia Dukakis.

In summary, this play was much more powerful, much more detailed, much more important in the canon of modern Jewish plays than the publicity would have you believe. It’s not a night of schtick and jokes; it’s a well told tale of the 20th century as witnessed by someone who live it.

Up next at the JRT: SIGHT UNSEEN a play by Donald Margulies (April 19 – May 13, 2018) also to be directed by Saul Elkin.

