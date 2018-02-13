Rockin’ and Rollin’ with Reddy Bike

Reddy bikeshare continues to rock in Buffalo. 2017 was a big year for the bikeshare initiative, according to officials at Independent Health who rolled out the program. “Riders utilizing the program more than tripled last year, growing from 1,700 in 2016 to more than 5,600 at the end of the 2017 season,” said Jennifer White, marketing and communications executive for Reddy bikeshare. Following are some of the most recent stats:

26,514 trips in 2017, up from 11,986 in 2016 (a 121 percent increase)

47,386 miles traveled last year, compared to 17,614 in 2016 (a 169 percent increase)

More than 1.8 million calories burned in 2017, compared to 766,080 the previous year (a 135 percent increase)

“While the numbers from 2016 don’t reflect a full season, we are still incredibly excited about the interest and participation during the past year,” said White. “We are especially happy to see an increasing number of annual members signed up for Reddy bikes, accounting for 25 percent of our total membership base. Our data also shows an increased number of trips during peak commute times, indicating a growing commuter base. The use of Reddy bikes to commute to-and-from work further indicates the system is being used as an extension of public transit and to replace trips in a personal vehicle. In 2018 our goal is to continue to increase annual membership by working with partners (such as Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus, M&T Bank, Buffalo State College, Canisius College and the University at Buffalo) to engage with students and employees going to school and working in the city.”

Total cumulative milestones following season two include:

38,500 trips

65,000 miles traveled (more than 2 ½ trips around the circumference of the earth)

2.6 million calories burned (the equivalent of nearly 5,500 beef on weck sandwiches, minus horseradish)

“Not only is the bikeshare program helping our community to embrace fitness and a healthy lifestyle, it’s also very rewarding to see how the program is enhancing the quality of life for city residents. We look forward to continuing our efforts to improve health and wellness in the region and increasing the community’s reputation as a bike-friendly community through our partnerships with organizations like Reddy bikeshare and GObike Buffalo,” said Independent Health President and CEO Michael W. Cropp, M.D.

It appears as if just about everybody is jumping onboard the Reddy bike bandwagon these days, including Robby Takac of the Goo Goo Dolls (lead image), who scooted around his Music is Art Festival on one of the rides. “I spent 15 hours darting from place to place on a Reddy Bike at the MIA Festival this year at Riverworks. When I was done, I accessed the tracking software on the app and it looked like a Family Circus cartoon, pretty cool feature,” said Takac.

While the vast majority of riders do hail from WNY, 32% of the users are either college students or visitors from out of town. “Students are especially taking advantage of Reddy bikes to explore and get around the Elmwood Village; and we’re excited to see how students of our newest university partner, D’Youville College, will use the bikes this upcoming spring semester,” said White.

Highlights from the 2017 season include:

The most popular stations were at Canalside, Bidwell Parkway and Delaware Park

The average trip distance was 2.25 miles (slightly higher than last year’s average)

The longest trip was 49 miles, in which one rider trekked to Niagara Falls and back

The average rider burned 680 calories; the most active riders burned over 10,000 this season

The most active member took 388 trips (In 2016, the most active member took 97)

Average trip duration from annual pass holders was 33 minutes

Average trip duration from hourly and group pass holders was 43 minutes

“Over the next few months, we will look to add some expansion locations for 2018,” said White. “We believe 2018 will be another great year for biking in the Buffalo Niagara region with our continued growth in number of stations as well as partnerships within the community. We will continue to find fun engagement opportunities to allow for folks to get on a Reddy bike for the first time. Once people get past that barrier of being a little nervous with trying something new, it becomes a piece of cake to hop on a Reddy bike as a regular way of getting around Buffalo.”

For more information please visit www.reddybikeshare.com.