Remember The Inn Between?

Back in the 80s, there was a super popular bar on Forest Avenue, at the corner of Baynes, called The Inn Between. It was a college bar that was very popular at the time. Over the years, this corner transitioned into a number of other businesses, but if you ask anyone who was partying around Buffalo back then, the building will always be know for that particular establishment.

After sitting vacant for years, 387 Forest Avenue is about to experience renewed life as a restaurant. According to a posting on PreservationReady Buffalo, Daniela Kayser, who co-owns the building, will be opening the establishment. Currently, work crews are busy building out the space, which was apparently worse for wear. Speaking to some people familiar with the building, this was not one that they felt would ever make it back to see the light of day, as it was almost too far gone.

It’s going to be great to see an establishment return to this location. After losing the old Royal Pheasant (then Mixology) to fire a couple of years ago, this section of Forest Avenue took a hit, which was very unfortunate considering that the Richardson-Olmsted Campus came online shortly thereafter. A new restaurant at this location bodes well for this section of Forest Avenue, which is now on the steady incline, after experiencing years of economic ups and downs.

If you want to reminisce about the old bars of Buffalo, such as The Inn Between, you might want to take a look at this website that features a discussion on the topic.