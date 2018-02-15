Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Registration opens for The SkyRide 2018

Registration for The SkyRide 2018 is now open. GObike Buffalo is once again hosting this awesome ride, which takes cyclists for a trek around the city, before passing over the 100′ Skyway. This ride has become synonymous with Buffalo cycling, and the activism that goes hand-in-hand. Funds raised from this sensational event go towards creating a more bike-friendly Buffalo. 

We believe our streets should be places where people can connect, enjoy community, and revitalize the city, and that cities should be designed for the people who live in them–not the cars that drive and park in them.” 

By registering early, SkyRide participant are able to save 10% (until March 15). To learn more about the ride, and to register, visit this website

Schedule

6am Road closures begin

Riders begin arriving in LaSalle Park

7am Riders begin lining up

8am City Loop departs

8:25 am Skyway Loop departs

9am First riders begin returning

9:30am Food available

10am Festival kick-off

Route

The full route is 18 miles this year. The Skyway loop is approximately 10 miles

Register here

