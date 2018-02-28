Registration opens for 2018 Hope Chest Buffalo Niagara Dragon Boat Festival

Luminina, operating as Hope Chest, a local 501 (c)(3) not-for-profit agency, has announced that the 2018 Hope Chest Buffalo Niagara Dragon Boat Festival will be held on Saturday, June 16, 2018. The agency, which provides exercise and nutrition classes, emotional support, and paddling training for breast cancer survivors, will be bringing the festival back to Buffalo Riverworks.

Currently, Hope Chest has opened its registration for the event, which is limited to 60 teams. These teams are made up of both local and out-of-town paddlers – the participants range from corporate entities, to community groups, to breast cancer teams from all over North America. Heck, get a bunch of your friends together and form a team. Not only is this a great way to get in shape, it’s also for a worthy cause. That’s why the event has become so popular with participants and spectators over the years.

Aside from being a splendid race, attendees also find a wide range of activities to enjoy at the festival, including vendors, a large concession area, a basket raffle, merchandise sale, refreshments, and children’s activities. The race is free for spectators. As for the funds raised via the race teams, all proceeds benefit Hope Chest of Buffalo.

See the website for team registration, sponsorship, and additional details at www.hopechestbuffalo.org and at the Facebook page Hope Chest Dragon Boat Team.

Teams can register here. See Facebook event.